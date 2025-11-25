India Will Never Forget Tukaram Omble

Seventeen years since 26/11.

Ahead of the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation workers clean the statue of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab and ensured that Pakistan's diabolic role in the 26/11 attacks was exposed to the world.

ASI Omble paid for his heroism with his life, a sacrifice that will never be forgotten by thi grateful city and nation.

