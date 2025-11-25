HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Will Never Forget Tukaram Omble

India Will Never Forget Tukaram Omble

By SAHIL SALVI
November 25, 2025 19:42 IST

Seventeen years since 26/11.

Ahead of the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation workers clean the statue of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab and ensured that Pakistan's diabolic role in the 26/11 attacks was exposed to the world.

ASI Omble paid for his heroism with his life, a sacrifice that will never be forgotten by thi grateful city and nation.

 

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

SAHIL SALVI
