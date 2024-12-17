News
Home  » News » India was nothing but...: Bangladesh on 1971 victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 17, 2024 14:06 IST
Bangladesh interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X commemorating Victory Day saying, "India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more."

IMAGE: Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Lieutenant General Pawan Chadha and Group Captain Shreyas Mahajan lay wreaths to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the India-Pakistan 1971 War to mark the 53rd Vijay Diwas, at Shaheed Smarak, Colaba, in Mumbai on December 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Victory Day or 'Bijoy Dibosh' is commemorated every year on December 16 when the Pakistan military surrendered to Indian forces and led to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Attaching a screenshot of Modi's X post that paid tribute to Indian soldiers for their role in the historic victory in 1971, Nazrul wrote on Facebook in Bengali on Monday, 'I strongly protest. December 16, 1971, marks Bangladesh's Victory Day. India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more.'

 

'Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us.

'This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history,' Modi posted on X on Monday.

Apart from Nazrul, several functionaries in the interim government shared the same sentiment.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared Nazrul's post, The Daily Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Convener Hasnat Abdullah also criticised Modi's post.

'This was Bangladesh's Liberation War. It was for Bangladesh's independence against Pakistan. But Modi has claimed it was solely India's war and their achievement, disregarding Bangladesh's existence in their narrative,' he wrote on Facebook.

'When India claims this independence as their achievement, I see this as a threat to our independence, sovereignty and oneness. It's necessary for us to fight against this threat by India. We need to carry on this fight,' he added.

Chief Adviser Yunus led Bangladesh Monday in marking the 54th Victory Day, his speech making no mention of founding leader Mujibur Rahman while calling deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's administration the 'world's worst autocratic government'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
