India To Pakistan: Face Consequences For Terrorism

India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan at the United Nations, stating that it must face the consequences for its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

Key Points India asserts its right to defend against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Pakistan's support for terrorism, religious extremism, and anti-India rhetoric remains unabated, according to India.

India accuses Pakistan of violating sovereignty and territorial integrity through wars and terrorism.

India's representative at the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a strong response to Pakistan's remarks at the Security Council debate.

India has strongly criticised Pakistan at a UN Security Council meeting, asserting its right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism and warning of consequences for Pakistan's support of such activities.

India's Strong Response At UN

"I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession," Parvathaneni said.

Parvathaneni's strong response against Pakistan came during the Security Council debate on 'Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system', chaired by China, under its presidency of the 15-nation UN body for the month of May.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presided over the opening session of the debate.

Pakistan's Allegations And India's Rebuttal

Addressing the UNSC debate, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and also referred to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India put in abeyance in the wake of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Slamming Pakistan, Parvathaneni said the "use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of 'bleeding India by a thousand cuts' exposes its hollow rhetoric and the rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter".

India's Right To Self-Defence

"India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," he said.

Parvathaneni added that by waging several wars and inflicting unprovoked aggression against India, and through its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.

"Pakistan's harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation. The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism," India said.