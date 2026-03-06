India wages war on cervical cancer with free HPV vax for girls

The figures are grim. India accounts for around 19 per cent of global cervical cancer cases and 23 per cent of deaths.

IMAGE: A nurse administers vaccine to a girl in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive, in Ajmer, February 28, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

India's decision to roll out a nationwide free HPV vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls could significantly alter the country's cervical cancer trajectory, public health experts said, as the disease continues to impose a disproportionate burden on Indian women.

India accounts for about 19 per cent of global cervical cancer cases and 23 per cent of deaths, highlighting the disease's heavy national burden.

Vaccines will be delivered through public health facilities including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, district hospitals and government medical colleges.

Experts stress vaccination must be combined with stronger screening, as only about 1.9 per cent of Indian women aged 30-49 undergo screening.

The public rollout removes a key affordability barrier, as HPV vaccines like Gardasil cost Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 per dose privately.

India accounts for around 19 per cent of global cervical cancer cases and 23 per cent of deaths, according to estimates from International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), based on GLOBOCAN 2022 data.

In 2023 alone, 35,691 women died of cervical cancer, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme, marking an increase from 34,806 deaths in 2022.

The government's move will deliver the vaccine through designated public health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, district hospitals and government medical colleges, with trained medical staff and post-vaccination monitoring -- an approach officials say is critical to maintaining safety and public trust.

India's Cervical Cancer Burden

Public-health expert Anish TS, professor and nodal officer at the Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research and Resilience, said the timing of the intervention aligns well with India's social context.

Awareness around cervical cancer is improving, safer sexual practices are increasing, and a government-led vaccination programme could amplify these gains, he noted.

Public confidence in the government coldchain system remains high, he added.

Nationwide HPV Vaccination Rollout

Experts cautioned, however, that vaccination alone will not be enough.

Despite cervical cancer being one of the most preventable, screening coverage in India remains alarmingly low.

A 2025 ScienceDirect epidemiological study found that only about 1.9 per cent of women aged 30-49 years have been screened -- a gap that continues to drive late-stage diagnosis and high mortality.

Why Age 14 Is Key

Policy analysts say vaccinating girls at 14 years of age is both pragmatic and effective.

Vivek Tandon of Primus Partners pointed out that sexual exposure before this age remains uncommon in India, and immunisation at 14 still offers strong protection when administered prior to HPV exposure, making it a sensible preventive strategy within the recommended age window.

High Cost of HPV Vaccines

The public rollout also addresses a major affordability barrier.

In the private market, HPV vaccines such as Gardasil, manufactured by Merck, typically cost Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 per dose, with multiple doses required -- placing them out of reach for many families.

By contrast, global alliances like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have helped drive down HPV vaccine prices for public programmes in low- and middle-income countries, enabling large-scale immunisation through government procurement. Through a partnership with the Gavi vaccine alliance, India will integrate the globally recognised Gardasil vaccine into its national immunisation programme.

Screening Gap Raises Concerns

Industry leaders have also welcomed the move.

Dharminder Nagar, managing director (MD) of Paras Health and co-chair of the FICCI Healthcare Committee, said the programme signals a decisive shift in India's cancer strategy.

“Free HPV vaccination for adolescent girls is a decisive step towards preventing cervical cancer at scale.

"By prioritising early protection, India can sharply reduce future disease burden and save thousands of lives -- something treatment alone can never achieve.”

Public-health experts broadly agree that the real impact will depend on execution and followthrough -- sustained vaccine coverage, integration with screening programmes, and continued awareness campaigns.

If implemented effectively, the initiative could mark India's most meaningful advance yet towards cervical cancer prevention, rather than late-stage care.

