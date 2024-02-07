Cervical Cancer: Don't Ignore These Symptoms!

Early-stage cervical cancer may not exhibit noticeable symptoms, warns Dr Abha Bhalerao, consultant gynaecologist at Ruby Hall Clinic.

But remember, cervical cancer is curable, preventable and treatable.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer occurs when cells change in the cervix, which connects the uterus and vagina.

This cancer can affect the deeper tissues of the cervix and spread to other parts of the body (metastasize); as a result, the lungs, liver, bladder, vagina and rectum can be affected.

When these abnormal changes in the cervix are found, they are graded on a scale of 1 to 3 based on how much of the cervical tissue looks abnormal.

In CIN1 (also called mild dysplasia or low-grade SIL), not much of the tissue looks abnormal. In most cases, these cells will change back to normal cells.

In CIN2 or CIN3 (also called moderate/severe dysplasia or high-grade SIL) more of the tissue looks abnormal and there is a higher risk that the cells can become cancer cells; they will need to be watched closely or removed.

Although cervical cancers start from cells with abnormal changes, only some women with these changes in the cervix will develop cancer.

For most women, these abnormal cells will go away without any treatment. But, in others, these abnormal cells can turn into true (invasive) cancers.

Treating abnormal changes in cervical cells can prevent almost all cervical cancers.

What you must know about cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is often detected in later stages due to a lack of early symptoms.

Regular screenings, like Pap smears and HPV (Human papillomavirus) tests, can help detect abnormalities early.

Limited access to healthcare, lack of awareness and inadequate screening programmes in some regions contribute to delayed detection.

Early detection is crucial for successful treatment, which is why it is important for women to get regular check-ups done.

What are the symptoms to watch out for?

Early-stage cervical cancer may not exhibit noticeable symptoms.

As the cancer progresses, symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding between periods or after menopause, pelvic pain, pain during intercourse and unusual vaginal discharge.

Regular check-ups and screenings are vital for detecting any abnormalities before symptoms become apparent.

If you experience any concerning symptoms, consult your doctor promptly.

How to prevent cervical cancer

Preventing cervical cancer involves a combination of vaccination, regular screenings and adopting healthy lifestyle practices.

HPV vaccination

Getting vaccinated against HPV, particularly before becoming sexually active, can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

Regular screenings

Regular Pap smear and HPV tests help detect pre-cancerous changes early, allowing for timely intervention and prevention of cervical cancer.

Safe sexual practices

Practising safe sex, including consistent and correct condom use, can reduce the risk of HPV transmission.

Limiting sexual partners

Limiting the number of sexual partners can lower the risk of HPV exposure.

Avoiding smoking

Smoking is linked to an increased risk of cervical cancer, so quitting smoking can contribute to prevention.

Healthy lifestyle

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise and overall good health, can support the body's ability to fight off infections and reduce the risk of cancer.

Regular medical check-ups and open communication with your doctor are crucial for preventive care and early detection.

Who is at risk?

Cervical cancer typically develops over time and it is rare for it to be diagnosed in very young women.

Screening for cervical cancer, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, usually begins around the age of 21 or when a woman becomes sexually active, whichever comes first.

Early detection through routine screenings is essential for effective prevention and treatment. If there are specific concerns or risk factors, your doctor will tweak your screening recommendation accordingly.

How to test for cervical cancer

Identifying, treating and coping with cervical cancer involves a combination of screenings, medical interventions and emotional support.

Identification

Pap smear (Pap test): Regular screenings through Pap smears can detect abnormal cervical cells early, allowing for timely intervention.

HPV test: Human Papillomavirus is a leading cause of cervical cancer. Testing for high-risk HPV strains can help identify individuals who are at risk for this disease.

Colposcopy: If abnormalities are detected in a Pap smear or HPV test, a colposcopy may be performed for a closer examination of the cervix.

Biopsy: A tissue sample (biopsy) may be taken during a colposcopy to confirm the presence of cancerous cells.

Treatment

Surgery

Depending on the stage of the cervical cancer, surgical options may include removing abnormal cells, a part of the cervix (cone biopsy) or a hysterectomy in more advanced cases.

Radiation therapy

High-energy rays target and destroy cancer cells. It can be used alone or in combination with surgery.

Chemotherapy

Medications are used to kill cancer cells or stop their growth. Chemotherapy may be administered orally or intravenously.

Immunotherapy

This involves boosting the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

How cope with Cervical Cancer

If you, or someone you know, is battling cervical cancer, here's what you need to know:

Be aware and informed

It is crucial to be aware of the possible adverse effects, the diagnosis and the available treatments. Having access to the right information will help in managing the symptoms and post-treatment phase.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Steer clear of tobacco, eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

General well-being can be enhanced by improving certain lifestyle choices.

Get emotional support

Patients can seek emotional help from friends, family or support groups. Speaking to a counsellor, or a mental health expert also can be helpful.

Meeting new people going through similar things, exchanging stories and sharing new hobbies will help to overcome the blues and depression.

Consulting with doctors for personalised advice and guidance is mandatory.

Early detection and comprehensive care can significantly improve outcomes for individuals with cervical cancer and can curb untimely deaths.

Remember, cervical cancer is curable, preventable and treatable.

Health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.