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Rajnath Singh Urges India to Build Drone Manufacturing Ecosystem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 17:31 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for India to prioritise building a self-reliant drone manufacturing ecosystem to bolster defence capabilities and achieve strategic autonomy in light of evolving global conflicts.

Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the critical role of drones and counter-drone technologies in modern warfare, citing the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts.
  • India aims to become self-reliant in drone manufacturing, from design to components, to achieve strategic autonomy and reduce reliance on foreign imports.
  • The government is actively supporting private sector involvement and innovation through initiatives like the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC-14) and ADITI challenges.
  • Focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, and simulation technologies is crucial for advancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities.
  • India is launching innovation challenges to encourage design-led innovation by MSMEs and start-ups in the defence sector.

India must develop a robust ecosystem for drone manufacturing to enhance its defence preparedness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, highlighting lessons from the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts.

In an address at an event, Singh asserted that the two conflicts prove that drones and counter-drone technologies will play a "pivotal role" in future warfare.

 

The defence minister said India must work in mission mode to emerge as a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing in the next few years to ensure strategic autonomy and boost military prowess.

"As the entire world watches the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, along with Iran-Israel, we can clearly see the extremely significant role of drones and counter-drone technologies in future warfare," he said.

"Today, there is a need to build such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India, in which we are completely self-reliant," he said.

Singh was speaking at the National Defence Industries conclave, which was attended by top executives of leading domestic defence manufacturing firms as well as officials of defence public sector undertakings.

"For India's defence preparedness and strategic autonomy, it is essential that India becomes fully self-reliant in drone manufacturing," he said.

"From the drone's moulds to its software, engines, batteries and everything must be manufactured in India. This is no easy task," he said.

"In most countries where drones are manufactured, a significant number of critical components are currently imported from China," he added.

Focus on Innovation and Technology

The defence minister also touched upon growing significance of artificial intelligence, robotics and other new and critical technologies.

"In today's era, innovations such as automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics are transforming manufacturing across the world. Alongside these, simulation technology is also opening up new possibilities," he said.

Singh also called upon the industry leaders to focus on improving quality of their products.

"This self-reliance is necessary not only at the product level but also at the component level. That is, from the drone's mould to the software, engine, and batteries -- all should be made in India," he said.

Singh argued that while the creation of any nation's defence industrial ecosystem relies on the contributions of industries, MSMEs and start-ups, it is equally driven by a clear policy push tailored to meet specific defence requirements.

The defence minister called for active contribution of the private sector and extended the Modi-led government's full support to transform India into a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing.

Defence India Start-up Challenge

Singh also launched the 14th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC-14) and the fourth edition of ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX) challenges.

A total of 107 problem statements, including 82 under DISC-14 and 25 under ADITI Challenges 4.0, from the defence forces, Indian Coast Guard and Defence Space Agency were launched to promote breakthrough innovations in various domains.

A new initiative featuring 101 "innovation challenges" from defence public sector undertakings was also launched by Singh to encourage design-led innovation by MSMEs and start-ups.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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