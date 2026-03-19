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Rajnath Singh Calls for Self-Reliance in Drone Manufacturing Amid Global Conflicts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 13:16 IST

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is pushing for a robust, self-reliant drone manufacturing ecosystem in India, learning from the strategic importance of drone technology highlighted in the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts.

Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stresses the critical role of drones and counter-drone technologies in modern warfare, citing the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts.
  • India aims to establish a self-reliant drone manufacturing ecosystem to enhance defence preparedness and strategic autonomy.
  • The focus extends beyond product-level self-reliance to include components like moulds, software, engines, and batteries, all manufactured in India.
  • Rajnath Singh highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence, robotics, and simulation technology in transforming defence manufacturing.
  • The Defence Minister urges industry leaders to prioritise product quality and reduce reliance on imported components for drone manufacturing.

India must develop a robust ecosystem for drone manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, highlighting lessons from the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts.

Addressing the National Defence Industries Conclave, Singh said the two conflicts demonstrated the significance of drones and counter-drone technologies.

 

"As the entire world watches the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, along with Iran-Israel, we can clearly see the extremely significant role of drones and counter-drone technologies in future warfare," he said.

"Today, there is a need to build such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant," he said.

The conclave was attended by top executives of leading domestic defence manufacturing firms as well as officials of defence public sector undertakings.

"For India's defence preparedness and strategic autonomy, it is essential that India becomes fully self-reliant in drone manufacturing," Singh said.

Embracing New Technologies

The defence minister also touched upon the growing significance of artificial intelligence, robotics and other new and critical technologies.

"In today's era, innovations such as automation, artificial intelligence and robotics are transforming manufacturing across the world. Alongside these, simulation technology is also opening up new possibilities," he said.

Focus on Quality and Self-Reliance

Singh also called upon industry leaders to focus on improving the quality of their products.

"This self-reliance is necessary not only at the product level but also at the component level. That is, from the drone's mould to the software, engine and batteries, all should be made in India," he said.

"This task is not easy because in most countries where drones are made, many critical components are imported from a specific country," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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