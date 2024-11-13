News
India Tests New Cruise Missile

India Tests New Cruise Missile

By REDIFF NEWS
November 13, 2024 11:43 IST
Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts the maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM)

IMAGE: The maiden flight test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

India on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, successfully carried out the maiden flight-test of a Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile from an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said all sub-systems of the missile system performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.

It said the missile followed the desired path using way point navigation and demonstrated its capability to perform various manoeuvres while flying at various altitudes and speeds.

The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and reliable performance.

It said the missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like radar, electro optical tracking system and telemetry deployed at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts the maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM)

LRLACM has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru along with contribution from other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru are the two development-cum-production-partners for the LRLACM and they are engaged in the missile development and integration.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
