India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 24, 2025 10:49 IST

India has "successfully" conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha.

IMAGE: The maiden flight tests of the integrated air defence weapon system off the coast of Odisha, August 23, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Rajnath Singh on X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, and the armed forces on the flight tests.

The indigenous air defence system was flight-tested 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

 

The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-half months after Operation Sindoor.

 

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.

"I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS," Singh said on social media.

"This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
