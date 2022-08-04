News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles

India successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 04, 2022 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles at a military installation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

IMAGE: Indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles being test fired at a military facility in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, August 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The defence ministry said the missiles destroyed the targets with precision at two different ranges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the maker of the ATGMs, and the Indian Army on the successful trial of the weapon.

 

"Indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles were successfully test-fired from the Main Battle Tank Arjun by the DRDO and Indian Army," the ministry said.

The test firing of the missiles was carried out at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar with support from Armoured Corps Centre and School.

"The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles," the defence ministry said.

"The all-indigenous laser guided ATGM employs a tandem high explosive anti-tank warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles," it said.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of ATGMs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Fires Made In India Tank Missile
India Fires Made In India Tank Missile
What India Needs In Ladakh: Light Tanks
What India Needs In Ladakh: Light Tanks
Defence ministry orders 118 Arjun tanks at Rs 7523 cr
Defence ministry orders 118 Arjun tanks at Rs 7523 cr
CWG: This Pakistani champion lifter is a Mirabai fan
CWG: This Pakistani champion lifter is a Mirabai fan
Naga airhostess dies after dentist treats gynaec issue
Naga airhostess dies after dentist treats gynaec issue
ED quizzes Kharge for eight hours in National Herald probe
ED quizzes Kharge for eight hours in National Herald probe
5-women naval aircrew creates history over Arabian Sea
5-women naval aircrew creates history over Arabian Sea
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PM hands over 'Made-In-India' Arjun tank to army

PM hands over 'Made-In-India' Arjun tank to army

India studying how Ukraine neutralised Russian tanks

India studying how Ukraine neutralised Russian tanks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances