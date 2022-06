On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Army successfully test-fired the Made In India developed laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile from the Main Battle Tank Arjun at the KK ranges in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

The Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar provided tactical support for the ATGM operational mission.

IMAGE: The ATGM is test-fired from an Arjun Main Battle Tank. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com