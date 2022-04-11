News
India reports 861 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in 24 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 11, 2022 12:54 IST
India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: People throng at Gateway of India as Maharashtra govt withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,03,383, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.74 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The six new fatalities include five from Kerala and one from Delhi.

A total of 5,21,691 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,816 from Maharashtra, 68,365 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka,38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,157 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
