News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 2,994 Covid cases, 9 deaths; active tally rises to 16,354

India reports 2,994 Covid cases, 9 deaths; active tally rises to 16,354

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 01, 2023 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to a beneficiary amid a recent surge in Coronavirus cases across the world, in Ranchi, December 26, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Covid Lockdown: How India Fared
Covid Lockdown: How India Fared
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Shah Rukh To Return To Koffee With Karan
Shah Rukh To Return To Koffee With Karan
Archer to go into the Ashes straight from IPL
Archer to go into the Ashes straight from IPL
Priyanka, Deepika, Kriti Dazzle At NMACC
Priyanka, Deepika, Kriti Dazzle At NMACC
Italy bans ChatGPT, to investigate privacy breach
Italy bans ChatGPT, to investigate privacy breach
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The COVID-19 Murals Are Back!

The COVID-19 Murals Are Back!

Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...

Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances