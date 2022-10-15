News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 15, 2022 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 2,430 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,26,427, while the active cases have increased to 26,618, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,874 with 17 fatalities, which includes 9 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

An increase of 35 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,70,935, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The eight new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include four from Maharashtra and one each from Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
10-yr-old leaves home to attend Mulayam's funeral
10-yr-old leaves home to attend Mulayam's funeral
Prof Saibaba acquitted after 8 yrs in 'Anda Cell'
Prof Saibaba acquitted after 8 yrs in 'Anda Cell'
'Kareena Ma'am Is My Favourite'
'Kareena Ma'am Is My Favourite'
LVM3 to launch 36 satellites in commercial debut
LVM3 to launch 36 satellites in commercial debut
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances