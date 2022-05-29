News
India reports 17,087 Covid cases, active tally rises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2022 10:57 IST
With 2,828 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases increased to 17,087, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: Students wearing face masks attend a class at a school, amid a little surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, in Meerut. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,11,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.28 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 14 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
