India records 80 new COVID-19 infections

India records 80 new COVID-19 infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2023 11:35 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
