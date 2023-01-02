News
India records 173 new Covid cases, active tally declines

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 02, 2023 16:23 IST
India has recorded 173 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,670, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: A health worker examines a foreign tourist for a COVID-19 test at the East Gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll stands at 5,30,707 with two fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttarakhand -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.19 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.14 per cent, it said. The ministry said 92,955 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The ministry said a decrease of 36 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,45,445, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The ministry on its website stated that 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
What India needs to do to avert China-like Covid surge
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
Malegaon blast: HC rejects Purohit's discharge plea
Will You Make Money In 2023? FIND OUT!
Sultanpuri accident accused a BJP member, claims AAP
Delhi horror: 'Why was girl's body found naked?'
