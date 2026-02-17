India ready to back new BNP govt: Om Birla in Dhaka

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, reaffirming India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's democratic journey and strengthening bilateral relations

IMAGE: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Dhaka, February 17, 2026. Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

Key Points Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka.

Birla conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and extended an invitation to Rahman to visit India.

India has pledged its support for Bangladesh's efforts to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation.

Tarique Rahman's BNP secured a two-thirds majority in the recent elections in Bangladesh.

Birla also met with the President of Maldives and the Prime Minister of Bhutan on the sidelines of the event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, and said India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

Separately, the speaker called on the new Bangladesh prime minister and conveyed the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also handed over an invitation from Prime Minister Modi to Rahman to visit India, officials said here.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi to the visiting India Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a courtesy meet following the swearing-in of the new government.

"Speaker Birla conveyed wishes and an invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh and India, pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation."

Birla also met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Led by Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept to power with a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent votes and 209 seats in the polls held on February 12, results for which were declared on February 13.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, registered its best-ever performance with 31.76 per cent votes and 68 seats.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) secured the third-highest number of seats, six, and 3.05 per cent votes.

Bangladesh had invited Narendra Modi to the ceremony, but the prime minister could not attend the event as he was scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On reaching Dhaka, Birla said the swearing-in of Rahman was an important moment that would strengthen people-to-people relations and shared democratic values between the two neighbours.

"Honoured to be in Dhaka representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by Tariqueâ¯Rahman as the prime minister. It's an important moment that will strengthen people-to-people ties and shared democratic values between our two nations," Birla said.

Birla was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials.