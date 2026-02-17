HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BNP Back in Power: Tarique Rahman Takes Charge

BNP Back in Power: Tarique Rahman Takes Charge

February 17, 2026 20:03 IST

Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide victory in the national elections.

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, took place at the south plaza of the parliament building in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, evening.

Glimpses from the swearing in ceremony, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended on behalf of the Indian government and people.

 

 

IMAGE: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administers the oath of office, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman signs the register as prime minister after taking the oath of office, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman fixes a mic during the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: President Mohammed Shahabuddin greets Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, both of whose parents have ruled Bangladesh, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman applauds as his ministers are sworn in. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: President Mohammed Shahabuddin swears the new cabinet ministers, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Muhammad Yunus, the outgoing chief advisor of the interim government, arrives for the ceremony with his daughter Deena Afroz. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman speaks to guests after the ceremony. Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin arrives for the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Tarique Rahman Meets Om Birla

IMAGE: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Tarique Rahman's remarkable turnaround from 17-year self-exile
'Hindus Voted Overwhelmingly For BNP'
'Bangladesh Remains Quiet On China's Influence'
'In Bangladesh, India's Choices Are Bad Or Worse'
Meet 4 minority candidates who won Bangladesh election
