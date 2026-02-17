BNP Back in Power: Tarique Rahman Takes Charge

Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide victory in the national elections.

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, took place at the south plaza of the parliament building in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, evening.

Glimpses from the swearing in ceremony, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended on behalf of the Indian government and people.

IMAGE: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administers the oath of office, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman signs the register as prime minister after taking the oath of office, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman fixes a mic during the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: President Mohammed Shahabuddin greets Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, both of whose parents have ruled Bangladesh, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman applauds as his ministers are sworn in. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: President Mohammed Shahabuddin swears the new cabinet ministers, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Muhammad Yunus, the outgoing chief advisor of the interim government, arrives for the ceremony with his daughter Deena Afroz. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman speaks to guests after the ceremony. Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin arrives for the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Tarique Rahman Meets Om Birla

IMAGE: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff