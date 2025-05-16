India, Pakistan use military hotline to ease border tensions

The Indian Army on Thursday said it will pursue confidence-building measures to reduce the "alertness level" in line with the May 10 understanding on cessation of hostilities with the Pakistani side.

IMAGE: Mig 29K fighters deployed during Operation Sindoor. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remarks by the Indian Army came hours after Islamabad said the India-Pakistan arrangement on stopping the military actions has been extended till May 18.

The Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan firmed up the arrangement on stopping military actions on May 10 after four days of fierce offensives between the two sides that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

"Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10th of May 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level," the Indian Army said.

"As the situation develops further, we shall intimate you," it said in a statement.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate that the DGMOs of Pakistan and India talked over the hotline on Wednesday to discuss the "ceasefire".

However, the Indian military chose not to comment on Dar's claim.

Dar said the two DGMOs in their conversation on May 10 had firmed up the "ceasefire" till May 12.

"When the DGMOs spoke again on May 12, the ceasefire was extended until May 14. Further talks on May 14 led to the ceasefire being extended until May 18," the Pakistan foreign minister was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The two DGMOs on Monday deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas.

In the conversation over the hotline, the two officers focused on continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a "single shot" or initiate any "aggressive and inimical" action against each other, according to an Indian readout.

In the May 12 conversation, the two DGMOs expressed commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action, the Indian Army said that day.

"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," it said in a statement.

However, there was no word from the Indian side on Pakistan's claim of another round of conversation between the two DGMOs on May 14.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

In a related development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and reviewed the overall security situation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India's policy against terrorism which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war," he said while addressing Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The defence minister emphasised that India has always prioritised peace and never supported war.

However, when its sovereignty is attacked, it is necessary to respond, he said.

Singh described Operation Sindoor as the biggest action taken by India against terrorism in history, and a testament to the nation's commitment to go to any extent to eliminate the menace.

"Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed," he said.

"It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds," Singh said.

"It was our dharma to eliminate them. Our forces gave the right direction to their anger and took revenge for Pahalgam with great courage and discretion," he said.