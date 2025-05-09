HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak Rangers post

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak Rangers post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2025 12:07 IST

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

IMAGE: A BSF personnel puts up 'Parade is closed' posters on barricades as the Retreat Ceremony and parade have been closed for spectators, at Attari Wagah border near Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a 'big group' of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid.

This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.

 

He said the troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post

It also shared a thermal imager clip of the destruction of the said post.

The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
'People Of Poonch Are In Absolute Panic'
India shoots down Pakistani air force jet in Pathankot
Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled
