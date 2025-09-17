HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India-Pak conflict not suspended due to...: Rajnath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2025 14:21 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday virtually rejected United States President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations in Hyderabad. Photograph: @rajnathsingh/X

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government in Hyderabad, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.

 

"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he said.

"Some claim to have stopped the operation between India and Pakistan. Nobody stopped it. I would like to clarify that Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy PM and foreign minister, also made it clear that India rejected third-party role in the conflict," he said.

PM Modi has also made it clear that it is a bilateral issue and a third party cannot interfere, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
