'Asim Munir hid in a bunker during Op Sindoor'

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) on Saturday shared his insights on India's Operation Sindoor, highlighting key aspects of the operation, emphasising India's strategic victory.

IMAGE: Pakistan's army chief Syed Asim Munir. Photograph: ISPR

"The fight was going on here at the India-Pakistan border, and narrative building was going on somewhere else. The weapons lobby is setting a narrative as to who lost how many aircraft. The game was being played somewhere else..." Lt Gen Dhillon said

He further said, "Because if India is declared a winner, it means that Indian, Russian, and French weapon systems are better than those of China, Turkey, or the Western Bloc. The third world countries that are the net buyers of the defence equipment, all the orders will come to this bloc."

He stressed that victory in war is not determined by isolated losses but by the ultimate outcome. "On 10th May, when we struck 11 airbases with precision, not a single missile of ours could be intercepted by Pakistani air defence - that is victory. When not a single aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force could fly out and intercept our projectiles - that is victory," he said.

"When Pakistan DGMO calls up our DGMO at 3.35 and 10th May and requests, literally begging for a ceasefire - that is victory. When they go running to America or to Saudi Arabia, asking for mediation and a ceasefire - that is victory. When we say that we don't want a third-party mediation as a policy - that is victory," he added.

Highlighting the "battle of narratives," he pointed out that 138 officers and soldiers were honoured as "shaheed" by Pakistan for Operation Sindoor, suggesting the actual number of casualties was likely higher.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) also said that Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, hid himself in a bunker during Operation Sindoor and elevated himself to the position of a field marshal to avoid public scrutiny.

"The only Army chief who went into a bunker during the operations and the only Army chief who elevated himself to a field marshal just to avoid public scrutiny. Also, the only army chief to be accompanying the head of state to the SCO meeting," the retired army official said.

Pakistani army chief Munir was elevated to the rank of a field Marshal on May 20, 13 days after India struck terror bases in Pakistan and 10 days after an agreement on cessation of hostilities was reached. Munir is the second person to be elevated to this rank, after former president Ayub Khan, and the first Army chief of independent Pakistan.

"Only the army chief to be called by the American president for lunch. So much for democracy, so much for sporting the democratic structure. Pakistan Army is the only Army in the world which has never won a war, the only war in the world after WWII had 93,000 surrenders," Lt Gen Dhillon added.

Lt Gen Dhillon, who served as the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff from March 2020 to January 2022, is currently the chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.