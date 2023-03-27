News
India logs over 1800 new Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

India logs over 1800 new Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 27, 2023 12:36 IST
India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: Healthcare workers inspect the working of the medical equipment at the COVID-19 ward of Safdarjung Hospital during the mock drill in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

 

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
