News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 7,633 new cases; active cases rise to 61,233

India logs 7,633 new cases; active cases rise to 61,233

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2023 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker examines the swab samples collected for COVID-19 testing amid a rise in the cases in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photom

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859).

 

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'In many ways, Covid saved India'
'In many ways, Covid saved India'
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Covovax as Covid booster jab on CoWIN soon
Covovax as Covid booster jab on CoWIN soon
17 arrested with AK-47s over US gurdwara shootings
17 arrested with AK-47s over US gurdwara shootings
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
Mukul Roy in Delhi after son's 'untraceable' claim
Mukul Roy in Delhi after son's 'untraceable' claim
Why Virat Kohli was fined
Why Virat Kohli was fined
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

Man who had 'died of Covid' 2 years ago returns home

Man who had 'died of Covid' 2 years ago returns home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances