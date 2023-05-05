News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 36 Covid deaths, active cases decline

India logs 36 Covid deaths, active cases decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 05, 2023 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at New Gardiner Road Hospital, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289).

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt
No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt
Cognizant rejig to cost $400 mn over 2 years
Cognizant rejig to cost $400 mn over 2 years
Pawar's book has 'wrong information' on Uddhav: Raut
Pawar's book has 'wrong information' on Uddhav: Raut
NCP meet underway to pick Sharad Pawar's successor
NCP meet underway to pick Sharad Pawar's successor
CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit
CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances