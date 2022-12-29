News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 268 new Covid cases, active infections up

India logs 268 new Covid cases, active infections up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2022 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).

The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 2,36,919 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

An increase of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test
'Judges are not free of fear'
'Judges are not free of fear'
Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup
Now, Uzbekistan links deaths of 18 kids to Indian syrup
What INS Arnala Can Do
What INS Arnala Can Do
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2 foreign travellers test Covid +ve at Mumbai airport

2 foreign travellers test Covid +ve at Mumbai airport

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances