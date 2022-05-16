News
India logs 2,202 new Covid cases, active tally dips

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2022 11:49 IST
With 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,23,801 while the active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: Volunteers promoting awareness against COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 375 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.37 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 27 new fatalities include 22 from Kerala, three from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 5,24,241 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,855 from Maharashtra, 69,385 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,195 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

