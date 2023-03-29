News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 2,151 new Covid cases, highest in 5 months

India logs 2,151 new Covid cases, highest in 5 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 29, 2023 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year.

The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.

 

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676)

The active cases now comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Did poverty and inequality spike during Covid?
Did poverty and inequality spike during Covid?
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
Inspiring! Newspaper Vendor To Teacher
Inspiring! Newspaper Vendor To Teacher
SIP flow into MF AUM clocks fresh highs in February
SIP flow into MF AUM clocks fresh highs in February
PIX: Sangakkara's Royal Masterclass
PIX: Sangakkara's Royal Masterclass
10 Reasons You May Be Losing Hair
10 Reasons You May Be Losing Hair
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The COVID-19 Murals Are Back!

The COVID-19 Murals Are Back!

No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt

No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances