News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 128 fresh Covid cases

India logs 128 fresh Covid cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2023 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single-day rise of 128 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,792, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Photograph: Yatish Lavania/ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,83,250).

 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07 per cent, it stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,713, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it stated.

According to the ministry's website, 220.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
Offices absorb Covid-19 pandemic shock in 2022
Offices absorb Covid-19 pandemic shock in 2022
Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals
Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals
AAP to contest all seats in MP assembly elections
AAP to contest all seats in MP assembly elections
Why P T Usha broke down in tears
Why P T Usha broke down in tears
India probes eye drop linked to vision loss in US
India probes eye drop linked to vision loss in US
Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out of Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out of Pakistan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers

11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances