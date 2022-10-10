India issues advisory for citizens amid escalation in Ukraine

Concerned over the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine and asked them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities.

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a residential building which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Zaporizhzhia, on October 6, 2022. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 others were wounded in the attacks across Ukraine.

'In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities,' the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.

Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required, it added.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," he said and urged immediate cessation of hostilities.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes targeting key cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, which is being seen as the most intense attack in the last few months.

The blast in Russia-controlled Crimea damaged the key bridge. Moscow has accused Kyiv for the blast.

"We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," Bagchi said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," Bagchi said.

Since the conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be 'no military solution' and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that 'today's era is not of war'.