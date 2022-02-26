India has retained its options by abstaining from UNSC vote: Sources

By abstaining from a United Nations Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy, official sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: UN Ambassadors vote during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, on February 25, 2022. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Russia vetoed the United States-sponsored resolution on Friday that 'deplored in the strongest terms' Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine and asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on that country.

The sources said India has been deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and maintained its 'consistent, steadfast and balanced' position on the matter that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.

While abstaining from voting on the resolution, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' after the vote in which it called for 'return to the path of diplomacy'.

The sources said India called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and pitched for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities as was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Vladimir Putin.

In the midst of the escalating situation in Ukraine, Modi held a telephonic conversation with Putin on Thursday during which he appealed for ending violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic dialogue.

On the UN Security Council Resolution, the sources said India called on all member states to honour principles of international law and the UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward.

They said India regretted that the path of diplomacy has been given up to defuse the Ukraine crisis and said it must return.

'By abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy,' said a source.

'An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote,' it said.

The sources said India has been in touch with all concerned parties and urged them to return to the negotiating table.

The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops.

In the 15 member UN Security Council, the resolution received 11 votes in favour of it, Russia opposed it and India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting.

Since Russia voted against the resolution (vetoed the resolution), it was not passed.