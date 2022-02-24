News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine conflict: Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate end to violence

Ukraine conflict: Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate end to violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: February 25, 2022 01:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed for immediate cessation of violence and asserted that differences between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation can only be resolved through "honest and sincere" dialogue.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, in New Delhi, February 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

During their conversation, Modi also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi said.

President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, it said.

 

The prime minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, it said.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the PMO said.

India has been pressing for de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after Putin announced the military operation against the country.

The Modi-Putin telephonic talk came hours after Ukraine sought India's support in defusing the crisis following the Russian attack on the country and said it was "deeply dissatisfied" with New Delhi's position on the deteriorating situation.

Ambassador of Ukraine to India Igor Polikha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among a very few global leaders to whom President Putin listens to and New Delhi can leverage its proximity with Moscow to control the situation

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi chairs CCS meet on Ukraine crisis
Modi chairs CCS meet on Ukraine crisis
India's Hungary mission sends team to Ukraine border
India's Hungary mission sends team to Ukraine border
India calls for immediate de-escalation in Ukraine
India calls for immediate de-escalation in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
'Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse'
'Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Russia welcomes India's 'independent' stand on Ukraine

Russia welcomes India's 'independent' stand on Ukraine

It's full-scale invasion, cities under attack: Ukraine

It's full-scale invasion, cities under attack: Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances