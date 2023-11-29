News
India forms panel to probe charge of plotting to kill Pannun in US

India forms panel to probe charge of plotting to kill Pannun in US

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 14:05 IST
India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil.

IMAGE: India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photograph: @SFJ_Gurpatwant/X

The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

 

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

"We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others," Bagchi said.

He was replying to a media query on the matter.

"We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue," he said.

"In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level enquiry committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter," he added.

Bagchi said India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the committee.

Source: PTI
 
