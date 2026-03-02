India denies links to transnational violence in Canada amid Nijjar case

India vehemently denies any connection to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing emphasising the need for credible legal processes over politicised narratives

IMAGE: Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Photograph: Courtesy X (Formerly Twitter)

Key Points Canadian officials were presented with evidence that Indian consular staff in Vancouver supplied information to assist in Nijjar killing.

The ministry of external affairs asserts that concerns should be addressed through legal processes, not public narratives, regarding the Nijjar case.

India and Canada are engaging in discussions to enhance cooperation on security and law enforcement, including addressing illegal drug flows and transnational criminal networks.

Relations between India and Canada have been strained since allegations of India's involvement in the Nijjar killing surfaced in 2023, but efforts are underway to reset diplomatic ties.

India on Monday categorically rejected allegations of its links to transnational violence or organised crime in Canada after a fresh media report in that country sought to connect Indian officials to the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian national-security officials were presented with evidence that Indian consular staff operating in Vancouver supplied information to assist in the assassination of Nijjar, The Globe and Mail reported quoting two unnamed sources.

India has been trashing Canada's allegations of an Indian link to the killing of the Sikh extremist in 2023.

The Canadian newspaper also named the Indian official while quoting the sources.

The report came on a day the prime ministers of Canada and India held wide-ranging talks that focused on significantly expanding the bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, energy, critical minerals, defence and security.

Interestingly, a Canadian readout on the talks between the two prime ministers noted that PM Mark Carney underscored that Canada will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression.

"India categorically rejects allegations of involvement in transnational violence or organised crime. These claims are baseless, politically motivated and unsupported by credible evidence despite repeated requests," Secretary (East) in the ministry of external affairs P Kumaran said at a media briefing.

He was responding to questions on the Canadian media report on the Nijjar killing as well as on Carney's remarks.

"India believes that concerns of this nature must addressed through credible law enforcement and judicial processes and not through public or politicised narratives," Kumaran said.

He said the criminal investigation into the Nijjar case is proceeding as per established legal procedures.

"On completion of this stage, it will move to full jury trial stage, etc. Canadians have an established legal procedure and it will proceed as per that procedure. India consistently maintained its commitment to the judicial process," he said.

"We believe that sensitive matters under judicial considerations are best allowed to proceed through established legal processes without public commentary," Kumaran said.

The Canadian readout said the two prime ministers agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on security and law enforcement.

"This includes issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks," it said.

"Prime Minister Carney also underscored that Canada will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression," it added.

India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Nijjar. India dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd". Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election last year helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

Subsequently, both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals.