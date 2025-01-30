HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Canada panel finds 'no foreign link' to Nijjar killing

Canada panel finds 'no foreign link' to Nijjar killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2025 00:28 IST

A Canada commission report has said that 'no definitive link' with a 'foreign state' in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was 'proven', smashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that accused the involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

IMAGE: Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Photograph: X

In September 2023, Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023.

The report titled 'Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions' was released on Tuesday.

 

In the report, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said, 'Disinformation is used as a retaliatory tactic to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests.'

The report has suggested India spread disinformation on the killing of Nijjar.

'This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven),' the report said.

Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

The 123-page report also talked of expelling six Indian diplomats.

'In October 2024, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in reaction to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India,' it said.

However, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's charges as 'absurd'.

India has repeatedly criticised Trudeau's government for being soft on supporters of the Khalistan movement who live in Canada.

The Khalistan movement is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada.

On Tuesday, India strongly rejected 'insinuations' made against it in the report by a Canadian commission that investigated allegations that certain foreign governments were meddling in Canada's elections.

In a strong reaction, the MEA in New Delhi said it rejects the report's 'insinuations' on India.

It is in fact Canada which has been 'consistently interfering' in India's internal affairs, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
