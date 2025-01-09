HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nijjar killing accused no longer in custody in Canada, show documents

Nijjar killing accused no longer in custody in Canada, show documents

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 09, 2025 23:02 IST

Documents released by the Justice Department of British Columbia, Canada show that all four alleged accused in the murder of National Investigation Agency (NIA) designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear to be no longer in custody.

IMAGE: A man holds a poster with photographs of Khalistani terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh Panjwar, during a protest outside the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case documents show 'N' against the status of being in custody.

The four men -- Karan Brar, Karan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were charged with the murder of Nijjar and conspiracy to commit murder, by the Canadian Police.

 

Brar, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28, and Kamalpreet Singh, 22, were all taken into custody in Edmonton on May 3.

A fourth accused identified as Amandeep Singh (22) was already in custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges and was also arrested for the said crime on May 11.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in British Columbia, they are accused of murder and conspiracy.

Police personnel however had not given any evidence of any link to India as was being speculated in the Canadian media.

At the time of the arrest of the alleged accused, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Canada had not provided any 'specific' evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case and that no 'formal communication' had been provided to India over the arrests of three Indians allegedly involved in the matter.

Notably, ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar.

However, India has dismissed the accusations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the NIA in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June, 2023.

The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March 2024 showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a 'contract killing'.

