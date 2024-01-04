News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India 'closely monitoring' situation in Red Sea: MEA

India 'closely monitoring' situation in Red Sea: MEA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 04, 2024 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday said it is closely watching the unfolding situation in the Red Sea, amid growing global concerns over Houthi militants stepping up attacks on several commercial ships in the region.

IMAGE: The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Houthi Military Media/Handout via Reuters

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came a day after the Indian Navy said its ships and aircraft remain 'mission deployed' to maintain surveillance and undertake maritime security operations in the North and Central Arabian Sea.

 

"We attach very high importance to freedom of navigation, free movement of commercial shipping. It is an evolving situation and we are looking at all aspects of it," Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"As you know, we have Indian Navy ships patrolling the area. They are also keeping a watch on Indian ships there. So far, we are not part of any multilateral initiative in the area. We are looking at the unfolding situation very closely," he said.

There have been concerns over Iran-backed Houthi militants launching strikes on several commercial ships in the Red Sea in the last couple of weeks amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23 that triggered security concerns in New Delhi.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indian crew.

In another incident, Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen was hijacked on December 14 by pirates.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it continues to monitor the maritime security situation in the North and Central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

'Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations,' it said.

'In the last one week, Indian Naval Task Groups deployed in the area have investigated large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest,' it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?
Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?
Centre Assesses Threats As Sea Piracy Surges
Centre Assesses Threats As Sea Piracy Surges
Navy deploys frontline destroyers in Arabian Sea
Navy deploys frontline destroyers in Arabian Sea
Cong done with feedback, to begin talks within INDIA
Cong done with feedback, to begin talks within INDIA
Rahul's yatra to cover 15 states, now renamed as...
Rahul's yatra to cover 15 states, now renamed as...
'Sad for cricket when more luck is needed than skill'
'Sad for cricket when more luck is needed than skill'
India now a 'major power': Chinese scholar
India now a 'major power': Chinese scholar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks

Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks

Navy ships, jets remain mission ready in Arabian Sea

Navy ships, jets remain mission ready in Arabian Sea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances