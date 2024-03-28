News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India-China hold 'in-depth' talks but no breakthrough in sight

India-China hold 'in-depth' talks but no breakthrough in sight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2024 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs has been held and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve "complete disengagement" and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC, the MEA said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Indian soldier shakes hand with Chinese soldier as the Joint Training Exercise between India and China commenced at Joint Training Node (JTN) in Umroi on December 7, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27, it said in a statement.

"The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve complete disengagement and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement said.

"In the interim, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels and on the need to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols," it said.

The 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on November 30 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China will have to untie the knot if...'
'China will have to untie the knot if...'
'Chinese know it's not 1962 anymore'
'Chinese know it's not 1962 anymore'
China Knows India Has Stolen A March
China Knows India Has Stolen A March
Why's Mukesh Ambani Betting Big On Media
Why's Mukesh Ambani Betting Big On Media
OTT Goodies This Week
OTT Goodies This Week
'Lost job. How to secure children's edu?'
'Lost job. How to secure children's edu?'
A chat with Lara and an SRH record follows...
A chat with Lara and an SRH record follows...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Where exactly is the India-China border?

Where exactly is the India-China border?

'India is China's prime military target'

'India is China's prime military target'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances