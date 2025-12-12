HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, China affirm progress in Beijing talks after Modi-Xi meet in Aug

India, China affirm progress in Beijing talks after Modi-Xi meet in Aug

By KJM Varma
December 12, 2025 21:24 IST

Senior officials from the foreign ministries of India and China have held a new round of consultations in Beijing, affirming positive progress in bilateral ties after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets China's President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, held consultations on Thursday, a press release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said.

The two sides affirmed the recent positive progress in China-India relations and expressed their commitment to fully implementing the important common understandings reached between Modi and Xi during their meeting in Tianjin in August, it said.

 

Ghosh later called on Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

During their meeting, Sun said PM Modi and President Xi had a successful meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO summit, providing guidance on elevating China-India relations to a new level.

He expressed hope that both sides will effectively deliver on the important common understandings reached between their leaders, embrace a broader vision, build mutual trust, make solid efforts, work steadily to advance cooperation, respect each other, properly manage differences, and promote the continuous development of China-India relations, the release said.

It quoted Ghosh as saying that India-China relations are very important.

India is willing to work together with China, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, to resume institutional dialogue, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and consolidate the development momentum of India-China relations, he said, the release added.

KJM Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI
