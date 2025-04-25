HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak troops open fire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2025 09:08 IST

The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a search operation in the Akhnoor sector, in Jammu. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

 

"There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source.

"The firing was effectively responded to," it said.

Further details are being awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
