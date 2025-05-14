HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India blocks Twitter acs of China's Global Times, Xinhua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
Last updated on: May 14, 2025 13:43 IST

The X account handles of Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request.

An email query sent to the ministry of electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply in this regard.

This development comes against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

 

India on Wednesday outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
