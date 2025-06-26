HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » US advisory for India warns of crime, rape; MEA says 'noted'

US advisory for India warns of crime, rape; MEA says 'noted'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 26, 2025 23:41 IST

x

Travel advisories are periodically issued by countries based on their "assessment of various factors", and "we have noted" that the US has updated the travel advisory for India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on the advisory issued recently by the US for its citizens travelling to India.

In the June 16 advisory, the US urged its citizens to exercise "increased caution" due to crime and rape, and advised them not to travel to certain parts of central and eastern parts of the country due to terrorism.

 

The travel advisory also states that "rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India" and violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations.

The MEA spokesperson, in his response to the query during a weekly media briefing here, said, travel advisories are "periodically issued" by countries based on their "assessment of various factors".

"We have noted that the United States has also updated the travel advisory for India. This happened, I think, on the 16th of June," Jaiswal said, adding thereafter New Delhi has been informed by the US authorities that there has been no change in the advisory level for India, which "remains at level 2, same as before".

"And the US' travel advisory level for India has been at level 2 for several years," he added.

The travel advisory for India also says that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas, which stretch from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.

It also advised its citizens not to travel to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US To Indian Students: You Can Lose Your Visa If...
US To Indian Students: You Can Lose Your Visa If...
65,960 Indians took American citizenship in 2022
65,960 Indians took American citizenship in 2022
US: EB-5 Visa Becoming Preferred Choice
US: EB-5 Visa Becoming Preferred Choice
Why Are Indians Migrating Illegally To US?
Why Are Indians Migrating Illegally To US?
Sharp Increase In Illegal Indian Migration To US
Sharp Increase In Illegal Indian Migration To US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

Maharashtra's 8 Maha-Mouthwatering Dishes

webstory image 3

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With Wet-Hand Touch Debuts At ₹9,999

VIDEOS

Incessant rain causing flood in Gujarat's Navsari3:30

Incessant rain causing flood in Gujarat's Navsari

Moment Shubhanshu's Dragon spacecraft docked with Space Station0:31

Moment Shubhanshu's Dragon spacecraft docked with Space...

Rakul-Jackky step out to watch 'Maa'1:17

Rakul-Jackky step out to watch 'Maa'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD