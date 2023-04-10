News
India active Covid cases rise to 35,199

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2023 13:59 IST
India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496)

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
