News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Independence of judiciary doesn't mean...: CJI

Independence of judiciary doesn't mean...: CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the independence of the judiciary does not mean always delivering verdicts against the government.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Speaking at an event in New Delhi organised by the Indian Express group, Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media.

"Traditionally, judicial independence was defined as independence from the executive. Independence of the judiciary even now means independence from the government. But that is not the only thing in terms of judicial independence.

"Our society has changed. Particularly with the advent of social media, you see interest groups, pressure groups and groups which are trying to use electronic media to put pressure on the courts to get favourable decisions," he said.

Chandrachud, who demits office on November 10, said a lot of these pressure groups term the judiciary independent if judges decide in their favour.

"'If you do not decide in my favour, you are not independent,' that is what I have an objection to. To be independent, a judge must have the independence to decide what their conscience tells them, of course, the conscience which is guided by the law and the Constitution," the CJI said.

 

Chandrachud said he was called independent when he ruled against the government and struck down the electoral bonds.

"When you decide electoral bonds, then you are very independent but if a verdict goes in favour of the government, then you are not independent... That is not my definition of independence," the CJI added.

He said judges must be given the leeway to decide cases.

The CJI also said merits of a case may be quite different from what is shown in the media when asked about the delay in hearing on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, lodged in jail in a Delhi riots case.

A judge applies his mind to a case while hearing it, and decides on its merit without being biased, the CJI asserted in the same breath.

Chandrachud said that in the media a particular case assumes significance and then the court is criticised on that particular case.

"After I took over as CJI, I decided to prioritise bail cases as it pertains to personal liberty. It was decided that at least every bench of the top court should hear 10 bail cases. Between November 9, 2022, and November 1, 2024, 21,000 bail cases were filed in the Supreme Court. During this period, 21,358 bail cases have been disposed of," he said.

In the same period, 901 out of 967 Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases filed during were disposed of, he said.

"A dozen political cases involving prominent ones, where bail has been granted in recent months. Very often, in the media, a certain facet or atmospherics of a case are being made out.

"When a judge applies mind to the record of a case, what emerges may be quite different from what is portrayed in the media on the merits of that particular case. The judge applies his mind to the concerned cases and then decides the case.

"Speaking for myself, I have granted bail from A to Z (Arnab Goswami to Zubair) and that's my philosophy," Chandrachud said.

He said the principle that 'bail is the rule and jail is the exception' must predominantly be followed but it was yet to permeate to the trial courts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Populist decisions threat to judicial independence: CJI
Populist decisions threat to judicial independence: CJI
6 Month Tenure For Next Chief Justice
6 Month Tenure For Next Chief Justice
Need to begin 'difficult conversations', says CJI
Need to begin 'difficult conversations', says CJI
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI
Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI
At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary
At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances