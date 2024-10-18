6 Month Tenure For Next Chief Justice

Justice Sanjiv Khanna 'belongs to that school of legal luminaries who give the highest primacy to facts.'

IMAGE: Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna addresses the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, August 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud, who is due to retire on November 10, has recommended the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the government for appointment as the 51st CJI.

Set to be sworn in on November 11, Justice Khanna will have a six-month tenure as the CJI. He will retire on May 13, 2025.

IMAGE: Chief Justice Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud in conversation with Justice Sanjiv Khanna during the Christmas Day programme at the Supreme Court of India, December 25, 2023. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

As a Supreme Court judge since January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna was part of Benches that dealt with several crucial cases, such as the electoral bonds, where the Bench termed it unconstitutional and the case pertaining to the repeal of Article 370.

In his separate judgment in the electoral bonds case, Justice Khanna "held that the scheme violated the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, emphasising the necessity of transparency in electoral funding and its implications for democratic governance," said Raunak Dhillon, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Justice Khanna authored a concurring opinion in the Article 370 verdict.

"He opined that Article 370 represented asymmetric federalism and that its removal would not affect India's federal structure," said Shiv Sapra, partner, Kochhar & Co.

Justice Khanna also granted bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, where his order shaped the jurisprudence to grant a right to bail on the ground of prolonged incarceration to undertrial prisoners.

According to the Supreme Court Observer, Justice Khanna has authored 117 judgments and has been part of 456 Benches so far.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi attends the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of India at the Supreme Court auditorium in New Delhi, January 28, 2024.

Chief Justice of India Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal are also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, and enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983.

Justice Khanna was appointed an additional judge of the Delhi high court on June 25, 2005, and became a permanent judge on February 20, 2006.

He is currently also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

His father, Justice Dev Raj Khanna, retired as a judge from the Delhi high court.

He is the nephew of Justice Hans Raj Khanna, who is remembered for his dissenting judgment in the ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency.

IMAGE: Justice Sanjiv Khanna speaks during the judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, December 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The image of Justice Khanna imprinted in my memory canvas is that of a supremely focused person, leaving nothing to chance while making his meticulous notes on a brief, be it reading the file or supplementing the preparation with case laws," said Sanjay Jain, senior advocate and former additional solicitor general.

"In my understanding, he belongs to that school of legal luminaries who give the highest primacy to facts, a trait that has not deserted him as a judge."

IMAGE: Justice Sanjiv Khanna speaks during the hearing of the State Bank of India application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India as senior advocate Harish Salve looks on, March 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Legal Position

Reading down of Article 370: Said it represented asymmetric federalism and its removal won't affect India's federal structure.

Electoral Bonds: Struck down the electoral bonds scheme, deeming it unconstitutional

Arbitration matter: Dissented on the point that in the absence of any agreement between the parties, or the parties and the arbitral tribunal, or a court order fixing the fee, the arbitral tribunal is not entitled to fix the fee.

IMAGE: Modi greets Justice Sanjiv Khanna during the Supreme Court's diamond jubilee celebrations. January 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

