Income tax conducts searches at premises linked to TN minister Balaji

Income tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, the sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Balaji, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader from Karur, also holds the prohibition and excise portfolio.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car used by income tax officials. The windscreen was damaged by miscreants.

The raids at the locations linked to the DMK strongman came at a time when Chief Minister M K Stalin is on an official foreign trip.