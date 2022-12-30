News
Rediff.com  » News » In touch with Uzbek authorities: WHO on syrup deaths of 18 kids

In touch with Uzbek authorities: WHO on syrup deaths of 18 kids

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 30, 2022 19:01 IST
The World Health Organisation on Friday said that it is in touch with the Uzbek authorities about the reported deaths of 18 children after consuming contaminated cough syrup made by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

"We are in touch with the Uzbek authorities and are still in the process of gathering information and validating these reports," WHO said in response to a question from ANI.

 

Noida-based pharma Marion Biotech has come under a cloud as reports of children dying after consuming cough syrup made here came in from Uzbekistan. The matter is under investigation.

The company is waiting for the reports as it needs to be found out why cases came from a single hospital in Uzbekistan.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that all manufacturing activities of the Noida-based pharma company have been stopped in view of the reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max.

"Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF [Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation] team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On Thursday, the Indian mission in Uzbekistan expressed condolences to the family members of children who died allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max, made by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

The Indian mission said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation of India has also maintained regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27, under the direction of the India health ministry.

The embassy said the samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh, India for testing.

