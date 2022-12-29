News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cough syrup deaths: Seeking details from Uzbekistan, says MEA

Cough syrup deaths: Seeking details from Uzbekistan, says MEA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2022 18:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

IImage only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said consular assistance is being provided to some linked to the company who are facing legal action there.

Noting that the Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with New Delhi, he said, "Nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their investigation ... We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there."

 

"And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual," he said.

The comments came even as a probe has already been launched by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup, while the manufacturing of Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max has also been suspended.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds
Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds
'Most countries won't forgive deaths of children'
'Most countries won't forgive deaths of children'
No link between kids deaths, Indian syrups: DCGI
No link between kids deaths, Indian syrups: DCGI
SKY, Mandhana nominated for T20I cricketer of the Year
SKY, Mandhana nominated for T20I cricketer of the Year
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
SEE: When Sachin 'decided to paddle up'
SEE: When Sachin 'decided to paddle up'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Uzbek deaths: India starts probe, manufacturing halted

Uzbek deaths: India starts probe, manufacturing halted

BJP, Cong spar over syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan

BJP, Cong spar over syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances