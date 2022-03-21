News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In meet with Modi, Australian PM says Russia must be held accountable

In meet with Modi, Australian PM says Russia must be held accountable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2022 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russia needs to be held accountable for the tragic loss of lives in Ukraine following its 'terrible' invasion of that country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday at a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, at the second India-Australia virtual summit, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his opening remarks, Morrison also referred to the recent meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries on the Ukraine crisis and said it provided an opportunity to discuss the 'implications and consequences' of the developments for the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe though our focus is very much on Indo-Pacific," he said.

 

In his comments, Modi said significant progress has been witnessed in ties between India and Australia in diverse sectors in the last few years.

He also said the early conclusion of talks for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will be key for boosting economic ties.

Our collaboration reflects our commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he said.

Modi said cooperation between India and Australia was increasing at a rapid pace in areas of critical minerals, water management and renewable energy.

"I am happy that we are establishing a mechanism of the annual summit between the two countries," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!
How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!
Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?
Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?
What Modi-Shah Should Worry About
What Modi-Shah Should Worry About
When Ashwin got philosophical
When Ashwin got philosophical
SEE: AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha
SEE: AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

Why Are Lankans Protesting Against India?

Why Are Lankans Protesting Against India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances